Parents of a 4-year –old boy, Jason-Mitchell Ashele Nana Agyiriha Armah, are appealing for support to raise $400,000 for his leukemia treatment.

In tears, mother of the young boy, Elizabeth Arthur –Amissah, said she must deposit 200,000sgd (Singaporean dollars) by February 5, 2024 which is about $150,000 to secure a date for a bone marrow transplant.

“There are options to help him but we just do not have the funding. I have not lost hope and faith, but I do not have the funding. I do not have any helper. Please help my boy.

She appealed to the public to help the four-year old with any amount that touches their heart by donating to the following mobile money platforms with the name Arabeth Foods/Elizabeth Arthur–Amissah – MTN mobile Money (0598556131), Momo Pay (268702), Voda Cash (0201757707) and bank accounts with the name Elizabeth Arthur–Amissah Absa Bank, Madina Branch (0633011052), First Atlantic Bank, Takoradi Mkt Circle (1282412701018),and Dollar Account (1282411212027).

Therapy

Jason-Mitchell has been selected for a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapy at the KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Singapore.

The CAR-T cell therapy is an innovative curative procedure for advanced treatment of relapsed/refractory leukaemia.

Although the hospital has agreed to offer the therapy to young Jason-Mitchell free of charge, the ancillary cost such as internal care unit (ICU), supportive care, bone marrow transplant, blood and blood products and hospital admissions will push the cost to $400,000.

Jason-Mitchell has already undergone a matched sibling bone marrow transplant in Delhi, India.

However, due to the rareness and aggression of his type of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, it will be important to immediately move on to CAR T therapy and then further sustain it with a half matched bone marrow transplant.

Fighter

Ms Arthur –Amissah described Jason-Mitchell as a fighter who had kept fighting for his life despite all odds.

“He has been having treatments and throughout the treatments, he coded (cardiac arrest) more than three times. There were many situations Doctors told us that he was not going to make it, but by divine intervention, this boy keeps coming out of it.

Doctors on his case have therefore refused to give up and we are also not giving up,” she added.