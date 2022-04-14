The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has commissioned classroom facilities for two educational institutions in her constituency.

At the St Magaret Mary Senior High School (SHS), Mrs Owusu-Ekuful unveiled a fully furnished nine-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities.

In her address at a brief ceremony held to unveil the facility, she reiterated President Akufo-Addo’s commitment to ensuring that adequate infrastructure and logistics are provided for educational institutions in our country.

She charged the students to make the best out of the huge investments government was making in their education.

The MP proceeded to the Akweibu basic school where she also commissioned a six-unit classroom block.

She was accompanied by the Municipal Chief Executive for Ablekuma West; Mr George Cyril and other officials from the Assembly.

