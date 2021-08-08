Nine persons have been arrested following renewed clashes between two feuding factions of the Teshie Traditional Council.

Speaking to JoyNews, Deputy Public Relations Officer for the Greater Accra Region, Chief Inspector Kwabena Danso, said the suspects are in Police custody, assisting with investigations.

“Their identity, I cannot talk much about, but in the course of the investigation, it will be clear for us to know the brain behind the attack. We understand they went into hiding, but we got them arrested,” he said.

The development comes after the palace of the Teshie Wulomo, Nuumo Badu Odaanor Odiapenser I, was attacked by armed men who set two other houses on fire on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

John Adjetey, who speaks for the Wulomo, narrated what happened:

“There was a misunderstanding between the factions. One faction was held at the Teshie Council of Elders and other members from that faction also replied with gunshots, injuring one person in the leg.

“Because one person from the Teshie Mantse palace group was shot in the leg, that group went back to regroup and came back all the way to the Teshie Wulomo’s shrine to burn the place. But they were repelled and they proceeded to burn two funeral parlours,” he said.

Another witness also gave his account on the incident:

“We were seated here eating, two of us, when gun-wielding men invaded the place. They came from the back of the house. They were about four when one of them, known as Ataa, instructed the others to shoot. So I moved away with my brother from the scene.

“Subsequently, they moved the tires to this place and began the burning. Honestly, if I had a gun, I would have shot, but I didn’t have,” he said.

In 2019, the legitimacy of the Wulomo was challenged in court. The case is yet to be determined. The legal proceedings have, however, not prevented these clashes.

Residents in the area have raised concerns over the matter. They are worried about the possibility of a reprisal. They want the Police to prosecute all the arrested suspects to serve as a deterrent to others.

“The only thing we want to say is that this town does not belong to anyone. We all settled here, but about two or three people are acting as if it is theirs,” a resident said.

Meanwhile, the Police have urged calm among residents as they have the situation under control.

“There is heavy Police deployment to ensure security, so I would urge the residents to remain calm; the Police are in control of the situation. The Police are also in talks with the leaders of both factions to call their people to order,” he said.