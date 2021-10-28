An 89-year-old woman has been burnt to death after fire engulfed the three-bedroom compound house she stays in at Assin Asempaneye in the Central Region.

Abena Nkumaa – who suffers an eye disability – was trapped in the fire which started in the early hours of Thursday, October 28.

Items destroyed in house fire at Assin North

Speaking after the incident, the daughter of the deceased explained that there were no indications of fire in their home when she left her mother alone for work.

However, she returned to meet a blazing room, and her aged mother trapped inside the room.

With the help of rescuers, the room was broken into, but it was too late as the fire had already burnt the victim who was still sleeping in her bed.

All efforts to quench the fire proved futile, and the rescuers had to give up in wait for the fire service personnel.

The Assin Fosu Municipal Fire Station Officer, D.O.3 Paul Tawiah, who confirmed the incident, said that the damages the fire caused to the room and body were enormous.

He added that preliminary investigations have not given out any possible cause, but he was quick to state that electrical fault could not be ruled out.

Investigation is still underway.