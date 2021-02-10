An unfortunate death would have been recorded Wednesday morning when a woman, believed to be in her eighties, was trapped in a blazing house at Dampong.

The fire started in the yet-to-be-identified grandmother’s room before spreading to four other rooms in the house.

Fire consumes 5-bedroom house at Dampong

Witnesses told Adom News’ Isaac Amoako that they panicked when they saw smoke, accompanied with screams from the grandmother’s cubicle.

They added that the abled rescue team was initially concerned about rescuing the aged woman bedridden after suffering stroke, using all sorts of equipment at their disposal.

After they were successful in their attempts, the witness narrated how they made a quick call to the Ghana Fire Service to notify them of the incident.

What they said should be 15 minutes drive took the authority about three hours to arrive, and after two minutes of fire-fighting, the tender run out of water.

It was at that moment, they claimed, that the fire consumed four other cubicles and destroyed every property within, including GHS5,000 cash.

The octogenarian was rescued unscathed and she is currently taking shelter with a neighbour.

Meanwhile, the Konongo-Odumase Divisional station officer, Anthony Kwabena, who described the incident as unfortunate, assured investigations were underway to establish cause of the fire.