An octogenarian, Peter Boafo, and a resident of Bremang within the Suame Municipality on Monday, December 6, 2021, nearly lost his life when a mob decided to mete instant justice on him for trying to kill his tenant, Collins Kusi, and his two children.

The suspect allegedly fired at Mr Kusi in an attempt to kill him for allegedly hitting him (Boafo) over a misunderstanding.

The bullets grazed the left ear of Mr Kusi before hitting the kids, a girl and a boy.

While the pellets hit the left cheek and right hand of the girl, the boy was hit in the left side of his abdomen and in the left knee.

Custody

But for the timely intervention of the police, the mob would have lynched Mr Boafo, who was given severe beatings by the mob leading to injuries to his left leg.

He is currently at the Suntreso Government Hospital receiving treatment under police guard where he is said to be responding to treatment.

Confirmation

Confirming the arrest to the Daily Graphic, the Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer of the Police, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Godwin Ahianyo, said on December 6, 2021, at around 6:20 pm, Mr Kusi, who is a tenant in the suspect’s house at Bremang, reported at the Suame Police with a bandaged left ear together with his two children aged five and six who also sustained gunshot wounds.

He said the complainant brought with him a locally manufactured single barrel gun loaded with one BB ammunition.

According to him, Mr Kusi told the police that his landlord, Mr Boafo fired the gun at them but he managed to snatch the gun from him.

Mr Ahianyo said the victims have since been admitted at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where they are being treated and responding to treatment.

He said per the information of the doctors attending to the kids, they would be discharged by the end of this week.

He said the suspect has also been arrested and sent to Suntreso Hospital for treatment as a result of the heavy beatings he received from the mob.

According to him, the suspect told the police that the complainant (Collins) hit him with a stick and because he could not fight him, he resorted to the gun to defend himself.