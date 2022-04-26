Eight drivers and four commercial tricycle riders have been slapped with a total fine of ¢10,800 for various traffic offences by the Effiduase Magistrate Court.

The recalcitrant drivers and riders were arrested by the Police Motor, Traffic and Transport Department at Ejisu on April 21, 2022.

Out of the number of vehicles impounded, 6 were commercial, one a state-owned pickup van and a private car.

The operation to arrest recalcitrant motorists, was led by the Ejisu MTTD Commander, ASP Francis Mireku.

Though 12 drivers were initially arrested, only 9 appeared before court.

All the drivers pleaded guilty to parking at unauthorized places, blocking traffic to other road users, and driving without license, among other offences.

They were subsequently fined ¢1,200 each.

Meanwhile, the court, presided by His Worship Frank Ashitey Addo, has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of three drivers who failed to show up in court.