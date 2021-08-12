The Western Regional Health Promotion Officer says eight Districts in the Region have recorded the Covid-19 Delta Variant cases.

Daniel Bomfeh said the Regional Covid-19 cases have seen a surge, with 142 active cases reported in the Region.

The Regional Health Promotion Officer said it had become Paramount for the public to adhere to all the Covid-19 safety protocols.

They are; handwashing with soap under running water, wearing a nose mask, avoiding handshakes and hugging and observing social distancing.

Others are the use of hand sanitiser when water is not available and avoiding crowded areas.

Mr Bomfeh said everyone should make an informed decision to adhere to all the safety protocols for personal safety and responsibility.