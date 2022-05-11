A 76-year-old man, Nana Boye Nkansah, has allegedly committed suicide at Assin Brofoyedru in the Assin Fosu Municipality of the Central Region.

The deceased according to relatives went missing for a few hours but his lifeless body was later found hanging on a tree in their backyard.

Speaking to Adom News, Agya Manu, a nephew of the deceased, said the entire family is in a state of shock because his uncle did not show any signs of being depressed.

Meanwhile, Police in Assin Nyankomase have visited the scene for preliminary investigation while the body has been taken to St. Francis Xavier hospital mortuary.

The Assin Fosu District Police Command has commenced an investigation into the matter.