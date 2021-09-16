In a time where there are various DIYs and hacks on how to get a radiant face or glowing skin, it may be difficult to differentiate between what is good or bad.

There is also an increasing demand to resort to home remedies and natural ingredients, however, not all of them are deemed safe.

According to skin experts, there are some things that should not be applied to your face, and here are seven of them.

1. Baking soda

Baking soda is known for its multipurpose properties and its one of the most versatile ingredients in the home.

However, using it on your face is a No-No. This is because baking soda has high alkaline levels which can diminish the pH balance on the face and lead to really dry skin.

The pH in the skin is designed to act as a barrier and keep bacteria out. When this pH balance is disrupted, it can cause your face from being able to regulate its natural pH balance and lead to breakouts.

2. Hot water

Using hot water directly on your face can reduce the moisture in your skin, making it dry and dull. Hot water strips the skin of its natural oils leading to dry, itchy skin and eventually eczema.

Opt for lukewarm water or a facial steam instead as this will help open up your skin pores and loosen the dirt for better cleansing. It also softens the blackheads and whiteheads, making them easier to remove.

3. Body Lotion

There is a reason why it is called Body Lotion; meaning its meant for the body and the body only.

Body lotions tend to be thicker and contain more fragrances than facial moisturizers and creams that can lead to allergic reactions and breakouts. It can also clog facial pores because of its oily nature.

To make sure your skin is maintaining a healthy balance of moisture and to prevent any breakouts, always use an oil-free and fragrance-free facial moisturizer.

4. Sugar

Although sugar is great for quick DIY scrubs for other parts of the body, using it as an exfoliant on the face can actually scratch and abrade the skin.

Avoid using products with hard shaped particles as they can cause microscopic tears in the skin and lead to breakouts.

5. Toothpaste

Toothpaste is popular as a DIY remedy for blackheads and zits. But experts say that using toothpaste on your face can lead to burns and even infections.

If you have used toothpaste on your pimples before, you may have noticed them turn red post the usage. This is because toothpaste has strong ingredients, which can irritate your skin.

Yes, you heard right. Using bar soap on your face is actually a bad idea.

6. Bar Soap

“Regular” soap or bar soap, actually strips your skin of natural oils that keep it hydrated leading to rough, dry, and itchy skin.

According to skin experts, it is best to use a face wash or gentle cleanser for the face.

7. Mayonnaise

Mayonnaise is a great ingredient for hair health and growth, however, it is not advised to use on the face because of its acidic and occlusive nature which leads to clogging of the skin pores.

Additionally, ingredients present in mayonnaise, such as egg yolk and soya, may lead to allergic reactions.