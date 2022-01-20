Marriage indeed has no age limit, and that is exactly so for an elderly woman who has finally tied the knot with her lover.

After 61 years of spinsterhood, the Nigerian woman, identified as Lizzy Taiwo, said ‘I do’ to one Mr Collins.

Their holy matrimony is reported to have happened in Germany, in a private ceremony witnessed by family and friends over the weekend on January 15, 2022.

As shocking as it may seem, Miss Lizzy is said to have never been in a relationship nor bore any child as she was waiting for her “Mr Right’.

In photos and videos uploaded to social media, an excited Lizzy could be seen dancing heartedly with her spouse before finally locking lips.

The union between Miss Lizzy and M Collins has really gone a long way to justify the assertion that ‘love conquers all’.

Check out some photos from their wedding below: