A 60-year-old dumpsite in the Ahafo Region has been evacuated by the government.

The evacuation exercise was through the effort of the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, with support from the Wenchi Municipal Assembly.

Residents of the communities mentioned above have expressed joy about the evacuation exercise.

According to them, the dumpsites had always been breeding grounds for mosquitoes, causing malaria and cholera among other diseases.

The residents observed that they had consistently been appealing to the government to evacuate the dumpsites.

Speaking on the evacuation exercise, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Wenchi Municipality in the Ahafo Region, Dr Patrick Kwakye Afriyie, said the evacuation of the three dumpsites in the municipality formed part of the government’s priorities to ensure that dumpsites sited close to residential communities were evacuated to prevent any disaster.

Addressing the media during the evacuation of the dumpsites in the Droboso community, the MCE revealed that a similar dumpsite at the Wenchi market was also evacuated by the then Kufuor government which had now been converted into a maize market.

He said: “the Wenchi Maize Market used to be a dumpsite which was evacuated by the then President John Kufuor government and converted into a maize market.”

“The Wenchi Municipality has a temporal landfill site which is being used to bury waste and plans are ongoing to ensure an engineered landfill site to serve the municipality,” he added.