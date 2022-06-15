A 6-year-old pupil of the Dream School at Sehwi Domeabra has burnt beyond recognition during a fire incident which consumed the entire school dormitory.

Phyllis Afriyie, a KG 2 pupil was discovered burnt and deceased after fire officials extinguished the fire that had been blazing for several hours.

Dormitory of Dream School at Sehwi burnt

Western North Fire Service Deputy Commander, Michael Nunoo, who confirmed the incident to Adom News, said they were not briefed of any person trapped in the building, hence their focus was solely on dousing the fire.

He said some authorities of the school made a complaint of a missing pupil who was resting in the dormitory after falling ill in class when they had completed their exercises.

It was during crime scene management that the body of Phyllis was found in bed, burnt beyond recognition.

The Sehwi Wiawso Divisional crime officers led by DSP Solomon Aidoo transported the body to the Sehwi Wiaso Government Hospital morgue.