Pineapple is an incredibly delicious and healthy tropical fruit.

Pineapple was regarded as the healthiest fruit in the world for some seriously important reasons. It contains zero fat and cholesterol and plentiful vitamins A, B, C potassium, manganese, copper and a dozen of other minerals and nutrients our body regularly needs.

It is originated in South America, where early European explorers named it after its resemblance to a pinecone.

This popular fruit is packed with nutrients, antioxidants and other helpful compounds, such as enzymes that can fight inflammation and disease.

Here are the 6 powerful health benefits of pineapple:

Prevent hair loss and make it thicker

Vitamin C antioxidant properties are a powerful mean against free radicals that damage hair growth. Pineapple extracts, when applied to the scalp, are known to provide vital nutrients to the follicles to make your hair grow better, thicker and shinier.

Help to treat foot cracks

Been hitting the road for too long? Treat your feet with a pineapple scrub to get some soothing relief for inflammation and swelling, triggered by the cracks and make your feet smooth and radiant.

Keep your eyes healthy

Due to the high levels of antioxidants and vitamin C, pineapple reduces the risk of macular degeneration – an eye disease, causing vision loss.

Reduce stress

Pineapples contain a good level of several B vitamins which propel your brain to function better and boost your ability to deal with stress efficiently.

Relieve nausea

A glass of pineapple juice can help you beat morning nausea for pregnant women. Also, anyone suffering from motion sickness can drink a few glasses of pineapple juice before heading on a long trip.

Improve digestion

Have slight digestion problems? You can fix it by adding some pineapple to your regular diet.