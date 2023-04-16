The UFC has proven to be an elite league of top mixed martial artists. Ghanaian fighters like Abdul Razak Alhassan and Nigeria’s Usman Kamaru have given the championship an African flavor, making it all the more exciting to Ghanaian viewers.

But do you know the most feared UFC fighters?

1. Fedor Emelianenko

AKA The Last Emperor, Fedor Emelianenko is one of the finest former MMA fighters fighting in the MMA heavyweight division.

He has delved into many fighting games and has won awards and titles, including a 1st Razryad Grand Master in Sambo and a Black belt and International Master of Sport in Judo.

While fighting in the UFC MMA, Fedor Emelianenko appeared in 48 matches, with 40 wins and 7 losses. He won 16 times by knockout, 15 times by submission, and 9 times by decision. He had a 1 non-contest.

2. Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic is one of the well-known American MMA fighters. He has achieved great respect, titles, and awards in the UFC heavyweight division, with a history dating back to 2010.

Stipe Miocic has been featured in 24 matches in which he has made 20 winnings and 4 losses.

He recorded 15 wins by knockout and 5 wins by decision. He lost 4 times by knockout and 1 time by decision.

Stipe Miocic is still active at the UFC MMA heavyweight fights and is also a firefighter in Valley View, Oakwood, and Ohio.

3. Jon Jones

Fondly called Bones, Jon Jones is one of the Best American MMA fighters to have ever competed in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

He is famous for winning the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship two times in a row. Plus, he has an impressive MMA record showing 26 wins in 28 matches.

He has won several awards fighting in the Light heavyweight division.

Jon Jones’ fighting style is one of the most impressive, as he employs a lot of different forms of kicking and mainly targets his opponent’s elbow pits and knees.

He has trained in over 4 teams and has earned a Black belt in Gaidojutsu training under Greg Jackson and a Purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu training under Roberto Alencar.

4. Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov, also known as The Eagle, is one of the best UFC fighters in history, with knowledge of more than 4 forms of martial arts.

The professional Russian MMA fighter who retired in 2020 is still known for his unbeatable MMA record.

He made no losses in all the 29 matches he was featured in. Not to talk of the many awards and accompaniments he had bagged.

Khabib Nurmagomedov fought in the Lightweight and Welterweight divisions and mostly employed grappling, sambo, and ARB as his fighting styles.

He mainly trained in the American Kickboxing Academy and has earned a White belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and a Black belt in Judo.

He has extensive knowledge in the Army hand-to-hand combat, among others.

5. Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier, the now-analyst and commentator for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), was one of the best UFC fighters in history.

Before retiring in 2020, he made an impressive MMA record fighting in the Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight divisions.

Daniel Cormier had a vast knowledge of wrestling and mainly used it in his fights.

He trained under Javier Mendez while in the American Kickboxing Academy.

While also being great at Olympic freestyle wrestling, training under Léo Vieira, Daniel Cormier earned his Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

6. Demetrious Johnson

Mighty Mouse, as he is sometimes called, was one of the best MMA fighters who competed in the Flyweight and Bantamweight divisions.

Also recognized as former UFC Flyweight Champion, the American MMA fighter Demetrious Johnson holds an impressive MMA record and many awards.

In the 36 matches Demetrious Johnson has fought, he came victorious 31 times. Of course, Demetrious Johnson is a skillful fighter and known to be a quick striker with movements that are difficult to track.

He trains with the AMC Pankration team and has earned a few ranks, including a Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Rounding our list up, some UFC fighters with impressive MMA records are now occupied with a new focus.

But this doesn’t mean they can no longer land a solid punch. There are new kids to look out for in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Let’s see if they can overrule these legends.