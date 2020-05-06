The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire country to a standstill and we do not have any other option than to stay at home. Binge-watching on TV shows and eating all day long has become our favourite pastime. However, the outcome of being too lazy at home is also visible on our weighing scale.

All the gyms, parks and fitness classes are indeed closed. But that’s not a great excuse to skip your workout for the day. If you intend to stay fit and active even when you are working from home, you do not require any fancy equipment. Just a little motivation is enough. Here are 6 calorie-burning exercises that you can do easily at home to stay fit even in this difficult time.

02/7​Burpees

If you have to choose any one exercise of all then it should be burpees. It is good for cardiovascular health and maintains your heart rate. The exercise helps you burn 10 to 15 calories per minute.

Directions:

Step 1: Stand with your feet slightly apart from each other.

Step 2: Bend down in a squat position (crouch position).

Step 3: Put your hands on the ground between both your legs and then jump your feet backwards to get into a push-up position.

Step 4: Lower down into a push-up and then rise.

Step 5: Now jump your feet forward behind your hands to come to a squat position again and then stand up to complete one repetition.

03/7​Bicycle crunch

The exercise that you can do for your abs is the bicycle crunch. It helps to target rectus abdominis and obliques muscles at the same time. If you do 20 crunches in a minute, you will burn 3 calories per minute.

Directions:

Step 1: Lie on your back on the ground with legs stretched and arms resting by your side.

Step 2: Put your hand behind your head and try to lift your shoulders and upper back off the ground.

Step 3: Bend your right knee and bring it towards your chest. At the same time, move your left elbow towards the centre. Your knees and elbow should meet in the middle of the body.

Step 4: Repeat the same with the other elbow and knee.

04/7​Running stairs

Running up a set of stairs helps to muscles building and improve your cardiovascular fitness level. Running stairs can help burn 889 calories per hour for a person weighing 65 kilos.

Directions:

Step 1: Walk up the stairs normally for about 5 minutes.

Step 2: After this gradually increase your intensity and sprint up the stairs for 30 seconds.

Step 3: Again walk normally for 1 minute. Repeat the same for 5 minutes.

05/7​Skipping rope

Skipping rope helps to improve your coordination, burns calories and improves bone density. You can burn 15 to 20 calories per minute by jumping rope at an average speed.

Directions:

Step 1: Hold both the handles of your rope in each hand.

Step 2: Now swing it and jump up as soon as it comes near your feet.

Step 3: Start slow and repeat the same. Gradually increase your speed.

06/7​Jumping jack

Jumping jack is a full-body workout. The movement involves all the leg muscles and swinging the arms has an effect that is similar to cardiovascular training. A person weighing 60 kilos can burn 8 calories per minute by doing this move.

Directions:

Step 1: Stand with your feet slightly apart from each other and hands by your sides.

Step 2: Now jump up in the air and spread your legs shoulder-width apart. At the same time stretch your arms out.

Step 3: Come back to the starting position with your feet together and arms at the sides to complete one repetition.

07/7​Spot jogging

Who said you need open space to jog? You can do it even in your home. Spot jogging has a similar effect of jogging, you just have to do it standing at one place. A person weighing 56 kilos can burn 60 calories by jogging for 10 minutes.

Directions:

Step 1: Stand on the floor with your feet slightly apart from each other.

Step 2: Lift your left knee up to the height of your waist and then bring it down.

Step 3: As the first foot comes down, repeat the same with the other knee.

Step 4: Keep repeating the movement and gradually increase your speed.