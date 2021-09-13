Emotional stress, pain, mood fluctuations, and a variety of other issues: Dealing with a woman in her period must have been difficult for a male. I think we can all agree that a woman’s menstrual cycle isn’t always her greatest. Many conflicts and disagreements between a lady and her boyfriend might be related to her struggle and mood changes during her period.

Guys, during her period, you should lavish her with affection, kisses, and romantic chats. You must realise that your wife or girlfriend is really sensitive right now. You must pay close attention to her. This will quickly lift her spirits and make her feel better.

2. Understand that during her period, a woman is less likely to remain calm and can easily become enraged or flare up over minor irritations. So don’t expect her to take insults or nasty words lightly, especially given the physical and physiological pain she’s in.

3. Why not take her to a meal or a trip to her favourite restaurant? During this time, doing something special for her can help her feel better. Surprising her with something she’ll enjoy is a good idea. The most important thing to remember while dealing with a woman in her period is to pamper her and adore her.

4. Knowing her menstrual cycle period ahead of time will assist you in coping with the problem and understanding the cause of her mood as well as the need to support her.

5. One method to assist your girlfriend during her period is to pay attention to her needs. In her period, a woman needs to feel attractive and desired. Instead of making her feel horrible about herself, stay close to her throughout her period.

6. You should be prepared that a lady will quarrel frequently during her period, so don’t take it personally. If this happens and she becomes enraged for no apparent reason, recognise that it is due to her hormones and has nothing to do with you.