The Central Region Police Command has arrested six persons suspected to be linked to a lynching incident at Aburansa.

According to eyewitnesses, some residents beat the 28-year-old mechanic to death after they claimed that he looked like a murderer.

Festus Eduafo was lynched at Aburansa when he was en route to Aborbeano to visit his son.

Speaking to Adom News’ Kofi Adjei, the police said the six suspects will assist the Command with the investigation.

The police source also noted that the Service will work earnestly to ensure that all perpetrators are brought to book.

Assemblyman for Ekumfi Asaasa Electoral Area, Prince Dankwa, commended the Ghana Police Service for their hard work.

He also pledged the support of the electoral area to the police.

Meanwhile, father of the deceased, Joseph Amakye, told Adom News he is yet to come to terms with the departure of his son.

According to him, he was utterly shocked when he received the news of his death.

