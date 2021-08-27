If you’re enjoying a regular sex life, you’re increasing your chances of living a healthier and happier life.

There are very few things better in life for your heart, body, and soul than consensual sex.

There are few free and safe pastimes that can make you feel euphoric, promote a more intimate relationship with your partner and boost physical and mental benefits. One of those pastimes? Sex! In fact, it’s so good for you, someone would make a fortune if they bottled it up and sold it over the counter.

It gives you a workout

Emotionally, sex is comforting, calming, relieves stress, reduces anxiety, and boosts your confidence and overall sense of well-being. It’s also thought that regular sex allows women and men to look younger and live longer.

A study has shown that women burned an average of 69.1 calories when they had sex for an average of slightly less than 25 minutes. The participants, on average, were about 22 and a half years old, but make no mistake that sex can burn calories, and that number will go up if you get on top, assume a squat position during sex, and have an orgasm. The act of sexual intimacy can be a great workout and counts as such for many as their daily exercise regimen.

Sex improves your immune system

If you feel a cold coming on, one of the best things you can do is proposition your partner for a little action. Researchers have found that women who have healthy sex lives also have higher levels of antibodies that help fend off illness. Regular sex makes for a stronger immune system, fighting off common illnesses such as colds and having fewer sick days from work. Sex also helps lower your blood pressure and lowers your risk of heart attacks.

Orgasm

There are a million and one reasons you should have regular orgasms, starting with they feel incredible.

Orgasms are helpful in reducing any pain you may be experiencing, such as menstrual cramps, headaches, and joint pain. If you track your menstrual cycles and are prone to PMS, having orgasms before your first menstrual cramp strikes could be the ultimate form of preventative care.

Sex can help you fall asleep

A combination of endorphins and the hormone prolactin that is released during sex and, while you have an orgasm, work together to whisk you away to dreamland better than any lullaby. These hormones relax your body and mind and create a tense-free environment that promotes better sleep. An orgasm is a natural sleeping pill.

Sex on non-fertile days can boost your chances of getting pregnant

This one seems obvious, doesn’t it? But if you’re trying to get pregnant, research shows it’s just as important to have sex on those days of the month when you aren’t fertile.

Because sex helps strengthen women’s immune systems, it creates conditions in the uterus that are more hospitable to a growing embryo — something that wasn’t observed in women who weren’t as sexually active.

It will crush your anxiety and stress

Had a bad day at the office? Having a horribly stressful month in general? It may be tempting to hit happy hour, but a hot round of sex is going to do a lot more for your mood and overall mental well-being.

Skin-to-skin contact can release oxytocin, nicknamed the ‘cuddle hormone,’ which can decrease anxiety and promotes feelings of closeness. Sex can make couples feel more relaxed and connected.