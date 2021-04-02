The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested 52 suspected criminals with 44 motorbikes impounded ahead of the Easter Holidays.

This was in a four-hour dawn swoop within Accra as part of efforts to fight violence and crimes.

Easter operations

The operation, which began with the East Legon district on the 31/03/2021, led to the arrest of motorbike riders for various offences.

They included riding without license, road worthy certificate, insurance and other infractions.

Police Easter operations

On April 1, 2021, personnel were drawn from the Accra Regional Operation for a similar exercise.

They invaded some criminal hideouts and caused the arrest of 52 suspects with 17 mobile phones suspected to have been stolen retrieved.

The suspected criminals

The police operation also targeted and impounded 13 motorbikes, unregistered, those without proper documentation and flouting road traffic regulations with impunity.

The affected areas included Kotobabi Wembley, Neoplan Station at Nkrumah Circle and Adabraka Sahara.

Easter operations

The suspects have been detained for screening and further police action.