A five-year-old boy has died while three others are in critical condition after a heavy downpour hit Tuna in the Sawla District of the Savannah Region.

This was after the rains collapsed three homes in the district – in which the children reside – in the downpour that lasted for over five hours.

Four children were involved in the tragic incident, but one of them succumbed to his injuries before help could arrive.

The injured victims are all females; three years, five years and two and half years.

The three victims are currently receiving treatment at Sawla Gvernment Hospital. The deceased has been buried in accordance with Islamic rite.

Sawla District National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Coordinator, Muhammed Kuamuah, who spoke to Adom News’ Rebecca Natomah, disclosed that items such as mattresses, television sets, phones and other valuables have also been submerged in the downpour.

He added that NADMO has visited the scene and an assessment has been made which has been forwarded to the Regional Coordinator.

“We have already been to the scene to assess the situation and we have forwarded the information to our regional office where appropriate action would be taken in due course,” he assured.