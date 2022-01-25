The Police Service has arrested five suspected robbers who bolted after a robbery incident in Tamale.

The suspects are said to have stolen a private car during the robbery.

In a Facebook post, the Police revealed that “the five robbery suspects snatched a Toyota Camry saloon car from its owner at a residential area in Tamale and bolted.”

They were later arrested at Buipe in the Savannah Region. During a search, the Service retrieved a G3 Riffle and a pistol.

Meanwhile, the Police Service have indicated that the Northern Regional Police Command will provide further details “in due course.”