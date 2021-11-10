Most times, we treat our flat tummy goals like one running on a treadmill while eating cake.

Having a flat stomach is a combination of dos and don’ts. Just as you have things you should do, read about it here, there are some things you shouldn’t do.

The only thing that separates you from the coveted weight is your habits.

1. You keep eating unhealthily

Eating late doesn’t automatically mean you will gain weight, if you eat some fruits before you sleep, you are less likely to gain weight than if you eat eba or jollof rice.

2. You are stressed

Stress releases a hormone called cortisol, when a person is in a dangerous or high-pressure situation, their body releases cortisol and, this affects their appetite and metabolism.

Subconsciously, they reach out to food for comfort. Cortisol also causes fat to be stored around the stomach.

3. A flat tummy is not in your genes

Although genes have been linked to the chances of being obese, behaviour plays a role too.

So say, you are genetically predisposed to being fat, you don’t have to throw in the towel and accept fate, you can develop healthy habits.

4. You do not exercise

Some people have a natural flat tummy but you know that you do not yet, you refuse to exercise. It is believed that spot exercising that is focusing on just one part of your body doesn’t work.

Exercising generally will help you lose weight. So do cardio (run and jog), push-ups, and lift weights. Get up and move your body.

5. You are just bloated and it is not fat

Gastrointestinal issues can leave you feeling bloated. If you have irritable bowel syndrome, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) or Peptic Ulcer Disease, or you are lactose intolerant or always feel constipated, you will always feel bloated.

To remedy this, add a lot of fibre like fruits, beans and vegetables to your diet and stay clear of sugars and starch.