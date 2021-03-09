Choosing not to talk about these things may be the beginning of the end for your relationship.

It’s easy sometimes to just ignore certain issues in your relationship instead of facing them head-on and looking for ways to get solutions.

If you are the type of partner who shies away from confrontations, you’ll be doing yourself no good by allowing far too many things slide without being addressed.

If your partner suddenly starts showing traits and attitudes that are harmful to your relationship, it is really better to have a conversation about these things than ignore them and hope they’ll just go away like that. You can’t wish these issues away.

Especially if you regularly feel any of the five things listed below, then you really need to seek answers from that partner or watch your relationship slip out of your grip.

These feelings and situations cannot be ignored:

1. When a partner starts to withdraw

If you find yourselves withdrawing from each other and the bond is no longer as strong as it was, you should address the situation.

Choosing not to talk about this is not so good for your relationship. You won’t have one anymore if you keep up that energy.

2. They become suspicious

If your partner begins to show signs of distrust, becomes suspicious or starts to do shady stuff, do not pretend like it is not happening.

Talk about it. Do something about it.

3. No one sees any good in them

If every single one of your friends and family see nothing good in him or her, don’t wave it away. All these people can’t be haters. Maybe there really is something they are seeing that you are not. Maybe ask questions?

4. Never selfless

If a partner has never put your needs before theirs but always looks for

ways to get you to bear inconveniences for them, do not ignore this.

It is better to try and talk it through, rather than build resentment towards them.

5. Too many fights

If they just can’t seem to do right by you anymore and all you do now is bicker and argue and quarrel, you need to try to know what changed.

You need to understand what went wrong and how to make the relationship healthy again.