Being unable to sustain an erection is troubling for any man, especially because erections are natural occurrences when aroused.

Erectile dysfunction or impotence occurs when a man’s erection is not strong enough for penetration.

The reason for this might be mental issues like anxiety and depression. Other times, it is a result of diabetes, heart diseases, smoking and drug abuse. In some cases, it is a serious issue that might need surgery to remedy.

Over the years, with science and tradition, people have discovered ways to go around these knotty issues involving erectile dysfunction and low libido.

These herbs exist as tea or supplements.

1 Maca

Maca is a native Peruvian maca root plant. It is called Isu Baka by the Yorubas.

Numerous studies on animals show that Maca increases libido levels and remedy erectile dysfunction.

Take maca powder as a tea or mix it with smoothies or other drinks.

Ginkgo Biloba is obtained from the Ginkgo Biloba plant. This plant relaxes blood vessels and increases blood flow in the body. Ginkgo Biloba is called Obi Gbogbo Nse in Yoruba.

Ginkgo Biloba

Numerous studies carried out on both male and female participants showed that they had increased libido and experienced orgasm after taking Ginkgo supplements.

Red Ginseng

This Asian tea is effective in dealing with erectile dysfunction issues and low libido levels in men.

In a study, Red Ginseng tea increased arousal levels compared to people who had the placebo.

Red Ginseng has side effects. It shouldn’t be taken if a person is on blood-thinning medications or drugs for treating hormone-sensitive cancers.

It might also cause headaches, stomach upset or indigestion and constipation.

Tribulus

The Tribulus plant is taken as a supplement.

Tribulus Terrestris is called Tagunro in Yoruba and Tisadu in Hausa. Studies on rats have shown that it increases testosterone and thus increases male sexual desire.

Fenugreek

Fenugreek is also aphrodisiac.

Fenugreek is also known as Greek Hay Seed, Menthe and Bird’s Foot.

In Nigeria, it is called Mkpuru Oka Oyibo in Igbo, Kimba in Hausa and Eru in Yoruba.

Different studies have shown that Fenugreek increases men libido and causes more orgasms.

This is because it causes hormones such as estrogen and testosterone to be released.