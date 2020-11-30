Mango is known to have various health benefits and not just the fruit, its seed, flower and the bark, all of them are said to have numerous benefits to offer.

The mango seed, also known as gutli that is thrown away or neglected possesses a dense supply of nutrients and antioxidants.

It is generally consumed in powdered form or made into oil and butter.

This article has more on the health benefits of mango seed.

Enhance skin health

With its high density of antioxidants, mango seeds are known to improve the appearance of the skin, delay ageing, reduce acne scars, age spots and wrinkles, especially when used in powder form.

Keep the hair healthy

One of the health benefits of mango seeds is that it can promote hair growth, lower dandruff and can control early greying. Mango seed butter is used for strengthening the hair follicles and prevent hair fall.

Help in losing weight

In a study, mango seed kernel extract improved glucose tolerance and lipid profile and also reduced obesity. The intake of the mango seed extract can help overweight or obese people lose their weight and lower cholesterol levels.

Promote heart health

According to a study, mango seeds have the potent ability to lower LDL cholesterol levels and stabilize overall cholesterol levels. This is due to the high polyphenol antioxidant activity in mango seeds.

Control diabetes

A study showed that the ethanol extract of mango seed exhibited antidiabetic properties which are effective in controlling diabetes and can significantly reduce blood sugar levels. Consumption of mango seed extract is beneficial for people with diabetes and for those who are at a risk for developing this disease.