It’s not always good genes at play when it comes to an attractive woman.

Her personality, qualities and confidence play a major role in unleashing her bright and sunny self.

Changes in actions, behaviour, speaking skills contribute to the attractiveness of a woman.

Ladies, it’s no longer about looks! Let’s know what traits attractive women possess.

Confidence

A killer confidence is to die for! Women who are confident of themselves, their capabilities and know what they are worth, are very attractive and admirable. Such a woman doesn’t feel the need to compare herself with others in order to feel beautiful and pretty. She knows that real beauty comes from within and that no one can steal her thunder from her.

Humble

Being egoistic about money and power is going to get nobody anywhere. A woman is attractive when she’s humble about her origins, doesn’t sound phoney and appreciates life as it is. Having compassion for people and all things will make a person more approachable. Being confident and humble in the right amount can term you as a very attractive woman.

Independency with finances

A woman who is able to handle all of her finances alone is deemed pretty attractive. Providing for herself and planning her own finances proves that she is fiercely strong and doesn’t need to depend on others for her survival. Independency is a very attractive trait that relates to self-made characteristics.

Positive attitude

Having a positive perspective on everything despite the circumstances is indeed applause-worthy. A woman who chooses to see the light instead of looming in the dark is a true motivator because her positive personality will encourage others to also follow positivity and not sink in negative thoughts.

Smile

Believe it or not, a wholesome smile always attracts the heart. A beautiful and attractive woman loves to flash a pearly smile that will melt anybody’s heart. A genuine, honest smile is the embodiment of a healthy and positive mind. Moreover, seeing a woman smile will bring around a number of contagious smiles among people, making a happy vibe.