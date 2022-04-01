Honey is the healthy alternative to sugar and it can be harmful to health if eaten in excess.

Since it’s the best alternative to sugar, it has been used as part of a day – day diet and it has made us ignore the most important question which is; what happens when you have too much honey? It leads me to showing you the disadvantages of eating too much honey;

1. Increase high blood pressure

Taking honey in excess can put you at the risk of low blood pressure or hypotension. But on the opposite side, it’s known for maintaining blood pressure. In the future, this can affect the functionality of your heart.

2. Stomach problems

Excess consumption of honey can also lead to bloating and/or diarrhea as a result of your body being unable to digest the sugars in honey.

3. Weight gain

The high content of calories, sugar, and carbohydrates present in honey can aid weight gain. If you’re trying to maintain your weight, you should avoid honey.

4. It can lead to dental problems

According to the USDA National Nutrient Database, about 82% of honey is made of sugar and this is enough to damage the teeth. Eating too much sugar can lead to tooth decay. To avoid these, your intake of honey should be minimal.

5. Increase in blood sugar level

Too much consumption of sugar can shoot up your blood sugar level. Especially if you are diabetic, you may see an abnormal rise in your blood sugar levels which can be dangerous.

In conclusion, honey consumption should be done in moderation, it’s important to practice moderation starting today in almost everything that concerns our day – day life.