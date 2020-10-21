Coconut water is nature’s gift to humans, with its low sugar content and refreshing properties, as well as other little-known

Aside from its health benefits ranging from lowering blood sugar to helping in dental care, it also helps in hair growth.

Coconut water is an excellent hair care ingredient that helps nourish and condition your hair. It also helps deal with issues like hair fall.

Below are some ways to use coconut water for hair growth.about:blank

Fresh coconut water

Coconut water helps hydrate your hair and scalp while giving them a nourishment boost.

Method: Take half a cup of fresh coconut water and start massaging this into your scalp. Massage your scalp for about 5 minutes until it is fully covered.

Work the rest of the water through your hair and leave it in for 20 minutes. You can wrap your hair in a hot towel for deeper penetration.

Wash your hair with a mild sulfate-free shampoo and cool/lukewarm water.

Coconut water and honey

Honey is an emollient which helps seal moisture to your hair, keeping it conditioned. This helps keep your hair healthy and free from damage.

Method: In a bowl, dilute the honey with a quarter cup of coconut water. Massage this mixture into your scalp for about 5 minutes.

Once your scalp is fully covered, work it through the length of your hair then, leave it in for about 20 minutes. You can wrap your hair in a hot towel or a shower cap to avoid a mess and allow for maximum penetration.

Wash off with a mild sulfate-free shampoo and cool or lukewarm water.

Coconut water and Aloe vera juice

This is an extremely hydrating leave-in spray that will make your hair more calm and manageable. It reduces breakage and keeps your hair feeling smooth.

Method: In a spray bottle, mix the coconut water with the aloe vera juice and jojoba oil. Wash your hair with a mild sulfate-free shampoo and cool or lukewarm water and condition your hair and squeeze out the excess water.

Shake and spray the coconut water and aloe vera juice mixture onto your hair and leave it in. Keep the mixture in the refrigerator to keep it from going bad. You can store it for 3-4 days.

Lemon juice and coconut water

Lemon juice is rich in vitamin C which helps boost collagen production and speeds up hair growth. It also is an astringent which helps maintain scalp pH and removes grease and dirt from your follicles, keeping them healthy.

Method: In a bowl, dilute the lemon juice with a quarter cup of coconut water. Massage this mixture into your scalp for about 5 minutes.

Once your scalp is fully covered, work it through the length of your hair. Leave it in for about 15 minutes. You can wrap your hair in a hot towel or a shower cap to avoid a mess and allow for maximum penetration.

Wash off with a mild sulfate-free shampoo and cool/lukewarm water.