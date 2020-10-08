At least four soldiers have sustained serious injuries after an armoured vehicle, reported to be part of the President’s convoy, was involved in an accident on Thursday.

The accident occurred on the Bolgatanga–Navrongo highway.

According to witness accounts, the armoured vehicle collided with another police car which was part of the convoy as it speeds to catch up with the group.

The injured soldiers have since been rushed to the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital for medical treatment.

President Nana Akufo-Addo was to address the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs as part of his official campaign tour of the Region.