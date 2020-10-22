Many women have been guilty of giving themselves to men right away, before making sure that they are giving their heart to the right man.

Men live for the chase because it’s in their blood to fight for something they want so badly and to prove to others that they are capable of winning that specific thing or someone.

Playing hard to get will both make him attracted to you and it will tell you if he’s the right one for you.

This article features some reasons why men love women who are hard to get.about:blank

Boost a man’s confidence

When men fight for something they really want and when they finally win it with tons of effort, they immediately feel ten times more confident and happier. They feel like they have just won the world and become unstoppable.

Know what they want

Knowing what you want means being confident and sticking to your decisions no matter what. Women who are hard to get know this very well.

They know what kind of treatment and what type of man they want, which means they will not accept just anything.

And men appreciate women who have a distinctive taste when it comes to men and all kinds of things because they know they can’t sell her lies, deceit or any kind of manipulation.

Never afraid of pouring their heart into something

These women’s hearts provide a different kind of love. Their love and passion are so strong that guys simply can’t help but want it badly. And that’s exactly what they are fighting for.

They know that when they win the heart of a woman who is hard to get, they will experience an uplifting, selfless love because when she loves, she loves with all of her body and heart.

Powerful

While men enjoy being dominant, they also enjoy the company of a powerful woman.

Women who are hard to get are every man’s dream because these women are ambitious and determined, which is extremely attractive.

They have the power to change the whole concept of a woman in a man’s brain and to force him to constantly think of new ways to court them, which makes them ultimate goddesses in every man’s eye.