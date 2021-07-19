Sleeping in the nude encourages people to be more emotionally intimate and open with one another.
Four reasons why couples should sleep naked:
- Improves relationships
Sleeping naked promotes intimacy among couples. Close contact with a significant other can massively boost the amount of oxytocin in your brain. This hormone is the neurotransmitter which helps you feel those impulsive good feelings to your other half.
- Men’s fertility
A study from the National Institute of Child Health and Development at Stanford University found that men who slept in the nude instead of wearing boxer shorts or briefs had a 25 percent lower rate of damaged DNA in their sperm than men who did wear them. Fertility may decrease as sperm gets overheated.
- More steamy sex
Sex is a great form of exercise and a stress reliever. If you and your partner regularly sleep naked next to each other, the likelihood is that you’ll have more sex than you would when wearing those restrictive PJs.
- More refreshed mornings
Often when you wake up from a night’s sleep in your preferred form of pajamas, you feel clammy and sticky from sweating during the night. Reserve the pajamas for those menstrual days.