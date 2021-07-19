masturbation

Sleeping in the nude encourages people to be more emotionally intimate and open with one another.

Four reasons why couples should sleep naked:

  •  Improves relationships

Sleeping naked promotes intimacy among couples. Close contact with a significant other can massively boost the amount of oxytocin in your brain. This hormone is the neurotransmitter which helps you feel those impulsive good feelings to your other half.

  • Men’s fertility

A study from the National Institute of Child Health and Development at Stanford University found that men who slept in the nude instead of wearing boxer shorts or briefs had a 25 percent lower rate of damaged DNA in their sperm than men who did wear them. Fertility may decrease as sperm gets overheated.

  • More steamy sex

Sex is a great form of exercise and a stress reliever. If you and your partner regularly sleep naked next to each other, the likelihood is that you’ll have more sex than you would when wearing those restrictive PJs.

  • More refreshed mornings

Often when you wake up from a night’s sleep in your preferred form of pajamas, you feel clammy and sticky from sweating during the night. Reserve the pajamas for those menstrual days.