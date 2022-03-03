Four members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Sunyani East Constituency have filed injunction application to halt the party’s upcoming Polling Station and Electoral Area Coordinators election.

They are Asamoah Mohammed, Mohammed Habib Bawumia, Tuah Opoku Paul and Mohammed Elias.

The plaintiffs claim there is a deliberate attempt by the constituency executives of the party and the committee to deny aspirants nomination forms. For this reason, the executives have been selling the nomination forms to their preferred aspirants while denying others.

According to them, all efforts to purchase nomination forms have proven futile.

The Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive Officer, Mr Ansu Kumi, Chairman of the Polling Station and Electoral Area Elections Committee, Mr Gyabaa Yeboah Christian, the Secretary to the Sunyani East Polling Station and Electoral Area Elections’ Committee, Mr Frank Musah Damtarl, the Constituency Chairman and some other seven people have been singled out by the plaintiffs for failing to open nominations on the expected date of February 19, 2022.

They have been accused of failing to communicate the venue for picking the nomination forms.

The plaintiffs are seeking the following reliefs from the court:

a. Declaration that denial of the plaintiffs by the 2nd-10th defendants access to the purchase of the Nomination/Application Forms to enable them contest in the 2022 Polling Station and Electoral Areas Election of the Sunyani East Constituency is unlawful/wrongful.

b. Declaration that the rejection by the 2nd-10th defendants of the Nomination/Application Forms procured by the plaintiffs from the National Headquarters of the 1st defendant filled and submitted to the 2nd-10th defendants is unlawful, null and of no legal effect.

c. Declaration that the disqualification of plaintiffs by the 2nd-10th defendants to contest in the 2022 Polling Station and Electoral Areas Election of the Sunyani East Constituency is unlawful/ wrongful, null and of no legal effect and for an order setting aside the said disqualification.

d. An Order of the Court setting aside the rejection by the 2nd-10th defendants of the Nomination/Application Forms procured by the plaintiffs from the National Headquarters of the 1st defendant filled and submitted to the 2nd – 10th defendants for the purposes of the conduct of the 2022 Polling Station and Electoral Areas Election of the Sunyani East Constituency.

e. An order of the Honourable Court dissolving the 2nd-10th defendants as the body of persons to manage, supervise and conduct the Polling Station and Electoral Area Elections Committee (PS&EAEC) for the Sunyani East Constituency.

f. An order of the court compelling the National Headquarters of 1st defendant to reconstitute a new membership of the Polling Station and Electoral Ame Elections Committee (PS&EAEC) for the Sunyani East Constituency in place of the 2nd-10th defendants herein.

g. An order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendants from continuing to manage, supervise and conduct the 2022 Polling Station and Electoral Areas Election of the Sunyani East Constituency.