Like skin blemishes and discolouration on other parts of the body, dark underarms can result in a lack of confidence and self-esteem.

Deodorants and antiperspirants have ingredients that can irritate the skin, and any inflammation can lead to a thickening and darkening of the skin over time.

Underarms should naturally be about the same shade as the rest of your skin. Dark underarms usually aren’t a sign of anything serious, but some people may find them embarrassing especially during tank top and swimsuit season.

This article features 4 quick remedies to help lighten your underarms.

Darker pigmentation under the arms can be genetic, just like many other skin changes.

Aloe vera gel

Aloe vera seems to be the solution to almost everything. The anti-bacterial in it makes it possible for it to be able to solve almost any skin condition.

Method: Applying aloe vera to your underarm regularly will help make your underarm smooth and also get rid of the dark patches.

Cucumbers

Cucumbers are good bleaching products and they also filled with vitamins.

Method: Just take a slice or two and place them underneath your arm and leave for about 5 to 8 minutes after which you can rinse it off with water. For effective results, make this a weekly habit.

Apple Vinegar Cider

There is a lot of amino acid and lactic acid in apple vinegar and they help to get rid of dead skin cells. These acids present in apple vinegar acid also helps to unclog the pores in your underarm.

Method: Apply this to your underarm and watch it lighten and become smooth.

Baking Soda and Lemon scrub

Baking soda does a lot of magic, it acts as a good exfoliating product and also gets rid of dark underarm.

Method: Create a scrub by mixing it with some lemon and apply to your underarm and scrub effectively. You need to be consistent to achieve the best result.