The uneasy nauseous feeling and vomiting sensation can spoil your mood and make you want to stay in bed for the entire day.

Whether you are feeling nauseated because you are pregnant, travelling or due to acid reflux, all the situations are equally difficult to handle.

To avoid this situation, here are 4 common home remedies that you can try for relief:

Lemon

The refreshing taste of lemon works miraculously when feeling nauseated. Lemon juice contains neutralizing acids, which form bicarbonate compounds that help to relieve nausea. Add lemon juice and a pinch of salt in a glass of warm water, stir it well and then drink it for relief.

Ginger

Ginger is an Indian spice found in every household. It is a common home remedy for treating symptoms of nausea, vomiting and other stomach related ailments. You can chew a small piece of fresh ginger or use in cooking or drink ginger tea. Mostly, ginger consumption is safe, but you should not overdo it.

Spices

Some spices used to prepare Indian cuisine are also used to reduce the symptoms of nausea. Fennel powder, cinnamon powder and cumin extract are the common spices used for treating nausea and vomiting. You can make a tea of these spices for benefits.

Vitamin B6 Supplement

Vitamin B6 is increasingly recommended as an alternative treatment for pregnant women preferring to avoid anti-nausea medications.

Several studies report that supplements of vitamin B6, also known as pyridoxine, successfully reduce nausea during pregnancy.

For this reason, several experts suggest taking vitamin B6 supplements during pregnancy as a first-line treatment against mild nausea.