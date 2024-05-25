You’re communicating online with someone, but suddenly the person doesn’t respond anymore.

Was it your mistake? Did you say something wrong that turned them off? How do you know what went wrong? The tips below will clue you into what to do and how to resolve the situation.

Is he busy or not into you? Do these 4 things to find out now:

1. Stop communicating

You might be surprised, but this works more often than you’d guess. However, this only happens when there’s still a connection between the two of you. Absence makes the heart grow fonder, they say. Well, why can’t that work in your favor? Try not sending any messages for a couple of weeks and see if they try to connect in that time. If that doesn’t work, you’ll need to put on your Sherlock Holmes hat and do some investigating on your own.

2. Look who’s stalking

Stalking has enough negative connotations that it’s probably not the right term to use, so let’s just call it ‘tracking their whereabouts.’ If you want to know why someone dropped off the radar, Google them, Facebook them, Twitter them, or hit them with any search tool that you can think of. Often, a person simply stops responding because they’re busy with other things or are distracted at work. If that’s the case, you won’t see them active on any social networking sites, not just the one you use to communicate with them. On the other hand, if they’re posting like crazy and just not talking to you, then a different strategy is called for.

3. Nudget them into confrontation

Some people need a little nudge in the right direction, and if that direction comes from someone they respect, then it can be a truly effective wake-up call. Get in touch with someone in their circle and speak to them about what’s going on. Often, they will be more than happy to mediate on your behalf. If you can’t break the ice this way, then there’s only one thing left to do.

4. Break it off

That’s YOUR wake-up call right there. If the person doesn’t want to continue corresponding with you, then know when to quit and back off. You can send them a final email or message speaking your mind, but that should be your absolute last attempt at reconciliation.

Finding a soulmate is not about badgering the people you love or want to be with. It’s about letting them come to you while giving them the freedom to stop when they want to. You can’t hold on to someone who doesn’t want to be with you, and the Universe won’t support that. Let things be and move on. That’s the final word.