Four illegal miners have been arrested in the Oda River forest reserve in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region.

Their mining equipment was also destroyed following the arrest.

The Bekwai District Forestry Manager, Rexford Twum- Damoah, confirmed this to Adom News‘ Isaac K. Normanyo, stating they have since been arraigned before the Bekwai Circuit Court.

Mr Damoah explained they were arrested during an operation to clamp down on illegal mining in the area as they are being terrorised by the miners.

He stated they will not relent in the fight against galamsey and warned all illegal miners in the area to halt operations before they are caught and made to face the law.

The suspects are expected to reappear in court on September 24, 2022.

