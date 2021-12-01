The Bono East Regional Police Command has embarked on intelligence-led operations at Zabarama near Kintampo and arrested four persons.

The suspects, Daniel Akuamoah Boateng, 55 years old, Timothy Gyarko 39 years, Paul Yeboah 45 years and Dokurugu Zakaria aged 31 years old, were manufacturing, assembling and repairing all sorts of weapons at their blacksmith shops.

According to police, eight gun butts, four gun barrels, four gun bridge blocks, 14 spent BB cartridges, six live BB cartridges, two garden gun cartridges, gun implements and parts were retrieved from Akuamoah Boateng, Paul Yeboah and Dokurugu Zakaria.

Four gun butts, two butts barrels, two l AA live cartridges, four spent BB cartridges and two pieces of military Camouflage hats, and a military bag were also retrieved from Timothy Gyarko’s shop and house.

When he was questioned he alleged the military accoutrements belong to a brother, one Godfred Appiah, a military officer in Tamale

However, suspect Timorthy Gyarko also claimed he is a welder and only visited a friend who owns the shop.

A search was conducted at suspect Daniel Akuamoah Boateng’s house and five long pipes suspected to be used in manufacturing gun barrels were also retrieved.

All four suspects are in custody and the exhibits are retained for further investigation.