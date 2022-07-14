A 37-year-old woman has given birth to quintuplets at the St Martin De Porres Hospital at Agormanya in the Eastern Region.

The quintuplets, who were 28 weeks old, were delivered through Ceasarean Section on account of placenta abruptio around 2:00 am on Wednesday, July 13.

Medical Officer at the St Martin De Porres Hospital, Dr Miriam Theodorah Bansah, who performed the Ceasarean Section, said the five girls are in good health.

They weigh between 0.6-0.9kg , extremely pre-term, and needs to be in an incubator or have Kangaroo services till they weigh about 1.5kg which is an acceptable weight, Dr Bansah explained.

The St Martin De Porres Hospital has just one incubator which is unable to keep the quintuplets.

The Hospital management said efforts were being made to refer them to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for further care, especially when they do not have adequate incubators for them.

Head of the Newborn Intensive Care Unit, Dr Dela Dennis, said although the birth rate is low and they are all on oxygen with saturation rate between 97 to 100, they are doing well.

He noted no early complications have been detected yet, but a possible late complication may occur which is normal in such births.

He said with the needed support and necessary items their chance of survival is assured.

Grandmother of the quintuplets, Gladys Anomah, has been full of joy with the news, describing it as surprising and the divine will of God.

She appealed for support to care for the quintuplets.