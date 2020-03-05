A 34-year-old herdsman has been apprehended at Donkorkrom in the Kwahu Afram Plains district of the Eastern Region for allegedly kidnapping a 20-year-old man.

The suspect, Halidu Sambo, is among a five-member gang that kidnapped the victim.

A police statement disclosed that on February 29, at about 1750 hours, Abubakari Ibrahim together with Sariki Sambo Idrrisa, the Fulani Chief of Donkorkrom reported to the Donkorkrom police about his missing son.

According to the police on February 28 at about 2300 hours, he called his son, Abubakari Yahaya on his mobile phone but somebody else picked the call and told him his son had been kidnapped.

The police said the suspects demanded an amount of ¢5,000.00 from him before his son will be freed.

A day after the ransom was paid, the police said, the victim was released.

Halidu Sambo, after investigations was arrested and kept in police custody.

After his arrest, he mentioned one “Denji”, who is 28 years old as the leader of the gang.

Meanwhile, the police are on a manhunt for the other four suspects who are believed to be of Fulani descent.