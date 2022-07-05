

Thirty (30) intelligence and security personnel have graduated from the Institute for Intelligence and Strategic Security (IISS).

The participants, drawn from the Police Intelligence Directorate, Ghana Immigration Service, Police Counterterrorism Unit, and security managers of selected corporate organisations, underwent a one-week intensive course in intelligence operations.



Participants were taken through subjects such as national security architecture, fundamentals of intelligence, intelligence collection techniques, covert tactics, counterespionage, countersubversion, counter-sabotage, target penetration, informant management, surveillance, threat assessment, terrorism and ethical issues in intelligence.



The training was organised by the Institute for Intelligence and Strategic Security in collaboration with the Tema Police Regional Intelligence Directorate to equip operatives with tradecraft skills relevant to effective collection of information and intelligence.



Speaking at the event, Acting Director of the Institute, Nana Dr Sadiq Adu-Twum, underscored the need for operatives to take professional career development seriously, adding that IISS provides a good opportunity for professional intelligence career development and personal advancement.

With the activities of terrorists and other extremists’ groups within the West African sub-region, the acting director of the institute underscored the need for intelligence operatives to be one step ahead of some of these dangerous non-state actors.



An Assistant Superintendent of Police at the Tema Regional Police Intelligence Directorate charged participants to practice the intelligence tradecraft skills imparted to them so as to enhance effective intelligence gathering in the region.

The senior intelligence operative noted that the intelligence profession is a noble one, and that the success of one’s career in the Directorate hinged on adherence to the ethics and professional standards of the intelligence profession and commended IISS for its commitment to upholding high ethical and professional standards in the intelligence and national security domain.

An appeal was, therefore, made to the Institute to consider extending its training programmes to other regions and called on other security agencies to take up training and capacity building with the Institute.



Senior Instructor at the Institute and National Security Advisor of the German Development Corporation, Moses Jatuat, emphasised the role of intelligence in law enforcement and national security.

He noted that intelligence-led policing when effectively conducted will help deal with various security threats in the country.

Mr Jatuat cautioned the security operatives against unauthorised disclosure of classified information and intelligence as this conduct constitutes serious breach to national security.

On his part, Mr Asetena-Krah, observed that issues pertaining to national security was a collective responsibility of all citizens.

He cautioned security personnel against unprofessional acts that breach the code and ethics of professional intelligence work.

He advised personnel to remain vigilant and monitor threats to the national security of Ghana. He further charged the various security agencies to conduct periodic vetting of all employees to rid the security system of disloyal personnel and persons whose employment pose a threat to the security of classified information.



The objective of the training is to build capacity of law enforcement and intelligence professionals to be able to crack down on dangerous criminal gangs and other threats to national security.

