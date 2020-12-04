Some 30 National Democratic Congress (NDC) members at Nakpanzong community in the Nalerigu/Gambaga constituency of the North East Region have defected to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The NDC members declared their support for the NPP at a ceremony at Nalerigu when the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia paid a courtesy call on the overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area, Nayiri Naa Bohugu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga at his palace.

Former NDC youth chairman at Nakpanzong, Nabila Kofi, who led the defected NDC members, revealed that their decision to join the NPP was a result of the transformation of NPP youth in the area.

According to the former NDC youth chairman, they have been loyal to the NDC over the years and that they have realised that the NDC was a violent party and did not support the progress of its youth.

“We have been NDC supporters for years but we realised that NDC is a violent party and they do not support their youth to progress in life so we decided to rather go for a party that thinks about development of its youth so that we will also progress like the NPP youth in our area,” he said.

He indicated that it was during the NPP government’s time that Nakpanzong had access to potable drinking water and good roads in the Nakpanzong community.

The former chairman assured the leadership of the NPP in the Nalerigu/Gambaga constituency that they would campaign massively for the NPP to enable the party win the December 7 elections so that their community will continue to benefit from the party.

The North East Regional Chairman of the NPP, Fuseini Nurudeen, who received the NDC members, said they made the right choice by joining a party that does not discriminate but is focused on the development of its members.

He assured them of the party’s support to empower them to campaign seriously for the NPP in the Nakpanzong community and to vote massively for President Nana Akufo-Addo and the current Member of Parliament, Hajia Alima Mahama come December 7.