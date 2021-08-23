Armpit lumps/bumps appear as a result of ‘incorrect shaving’ or reaction to some tools but these home remedies work best to tackle them fast

Lumps/bumps appear under the armpit as a result of shaving incorrectly, when shaving for instance shaving sticks should glide/shave in the direction the hairs grow not the against and so on.

Sometimes, lumps/bumps occur as a reaction to certain tools and so, they can get inflamed and become embarrassing over time, if you have time for remedies that work, these three work absolutely and the results are quick.

1. Lemon Juice

Lemon juice contains anti-inflammatory properties that ease swelling as well as rich in vitamin C and a great natural astringent.

What to do:

-Dip a cotton ball in freshly squeezed lemon juice and apply it on the lump/bump.

-Leave it on for 20 minutes, then wash off with lukewarm water.

– Repeat this 2 or 3 times everyday for a week.

2. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is antiseptic as well as antibiotic that fights infection. It helps dry out the lumps/bumps.

What to do:

-Mix equal parts of unfiltered apple cider vinegar and water together.

-Soak cotton ball in the mix and apply on the inflamed area.

-Leave it on for five minutes, rinse off with warm water and pat dry.

– Repeat this two or three times, daily desired results are gotten.

3. Warm Water Compresses

Hot water compresses work well because the hot temperature helps increase blood circulation and will help in this case to reduce the size of the lump/bump.

What to do:

-Soak towel in hot water.

-Wring out the excess water.

-Place towel under armpit for 5 minutes.

-Repeat this 2 or 3 times daily till lumps disappear.

Be sure to check with a medical personnel if you suspect lumps are not as a result of shaving.