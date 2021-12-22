The Aflao District Court has remanded three suspects who were arrested for impersonating Police officers in a swoop at Aflao in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region.

Sape Atonu, 42, Mensah Emmanuel, 26, and Agboson Jonas, 28, were put before the Aflao District Court for pretending to be Public Officers.

This was after a thorough screening and investigation of 34 suspects arrested in the swoop, following incidents of lawlessness, narcotics peddling and abuse of motorcycles.

“The trio were seen in a video dressed in security uniforms searching and extorting monies from travelers at entry points along the Ghana-Togo frontiers in Aflao,” stated a police communique.

Bless Joseph, 20, who had in his possession, narcotic substances, was also put before the Aflao Circuit Court and remanded.

All four suspects pleaded not guilty to their respective charges and would reappear on January 6, 2022.

The remaining 30 suspects have been admitted to Police inquiry bail and are assisting in investigations.

Meanwhile, at Akatsi, 12 motor riders, who have been charged with riding without a helmet, riding unregistered motorbikes, and riding without a license would appear before the court on Thursday, December 23, 2021.

Some 46 riders were issued warning letters while others have failed to follow up on their cases.