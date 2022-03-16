The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Amadu Hamza Zoogo has confirmed the shooting of three military officers at Bawku in the Upper East Region.

According to him, one military officer is currently battling for his life while two others are seriously injured. This happened during a shootout with feuding residents in renewed clashes in Bawku.

Reasons for the attack remains unknown but officials say the security men were on their usual night patrol.

He, however, stated that the injured security personnel are responding to treatment at the hospital.

Speaking with JoyNews, he said the feud was triggered by the recent shooting of a nomadic herdsman in one of the suburbs of Bawku.

He mentioned that the Police are investigating the incident.