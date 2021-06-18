The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority has intercepted three rifles at the Golden Jubilee Terminal of the Tema Port.

The officials explained the rifles were hidden in barrels that contained items which were declared as personal effects.

This comes on the back of heightened surveillance in parts of the country after police in the Upper East Region said they have picked intelligence of potential terrorist attacks.

An Examination Officer with the Division, Charles Okrah, confirmed the news in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM.

“We found three weapons concealed in a consignment. They were concealed in three barrels as part of personal effects.

” As an examination officer, it is our duty to examine every consignment to ensure that what a person has declared to Customs is the same as it is at the Port so that we can check what they have paid for as against what they have declared to us,” he said.

He noted the weapons have been handed over to the superiors, adding investigation was underway.