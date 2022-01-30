A driver and his two supervisors were on Tuesday arrested for spilling concrete at Abavana Junction along the Pigfarm-Circle stretch in Accra.

The three accused, Tahiru Faisal, Emmanuel Sogah-Burns and Stephen Donkor, were put before the court on Thursday, January 27.

In a Facebook post, the Police noted that Faisal, the driver of a Ford Concrete Pump truck with registration number GN 8042- 20, was fined an amount of ¢2,400.

The second accused, Emmanuel Sogah-Burns, the Engineer/Supervisor of Sobtech Engineering Consultancy, was convicted to pay a fine of ¢600.

“The third accused, Stephen Donkor, who is the operator, was also convicted to pay a fine of ¢600,” the report added.

Meanwhile, the Police Service has entreated motorists to abide by the road safety regulations.

According to the Service, “anybody found culpable will be prosecuted.”