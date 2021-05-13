Three persons escaped death after their car collided with a trailer at Sawaba No2 on the Buipe-Tamale highway.

According to reports, the tyre of a saloon car with registration number NR- 401-15 from Kintampo burst forcing it to run into a trailer with registration number GN 675-18 which was from Nankpaduri heading towards Kumasi.

The saloon car involved was severely damaged but the occupants, including a child survived.

The saloon car crashed beyond repairs

The victims in the saloon car were rushed to the Buipe Holistic Medical Health Center for treatment.

But driver of the trailer did not sustain any injury. He, therefore, appealed to the police and National Road Safety Commission to help remove damaged vehicles on the road to avert such crashes.