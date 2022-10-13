Nungua, a Ga community in Accra and dominated by other ethnic groups have inducted some chiefs and queen mothers to lead the groups.

The dominating groups are the Akans, Ewes and an Islamic community.

For the Akan community, Naa Ayele Serwaa Sarba has been inducted to serve as Nkosuohene, Sariki Nii Afotey Iddris was enstooled as the Islamic community head and Nii Odai Tetete I (Torgbui) leads the Ewe community.

According to traditional leaders of the Akonoku Divisional Council of the Nungua Traditional Area, the queen mother and chiefs are expected to join the traditional council as administrators on behalf of their people in all endeavours.

Samuel Nii Darko, who speaks on behalf of the divisional council, says he’s rest assured this induction will go a long way to help develop the state of these tribes living in the divisional area.

He is also optimistic this will contribute to the growth and development for the divisional and traditional area.

At the event on Saturday, Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, Member of Parliament for the Tema West Constituency, Carlos Ahenkorah, among other dignitaries and clergy men graced the occasion.

Other traditional dignitaries were Nana Afia Akwaa, Mamaa Alorvi II, Torgbe Korsi Agba, A P S. A. Kodom, Togbui Aglasu Henyo, Evang. Desmond Seledzi, Mamaa Ameyisa Gbemu, Mamaa Dede and Torgbe Korsinyi Agyeman Kakaklol.

Sariki Nii Afotey Iddris

The queen mother and chiefs after their induction pledged to work as expected of them to serve the interest of the people they lead and the divisional council they live in.

They have pledged to maintain peace and order among these groups to achieve a collective goal for the area.

Naa Ayele Serwaa Sarba