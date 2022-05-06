Police have arrested three men with arms at Kukuabila near Nasia in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region.

The suspects, including two Nigerians and a Ghanaian, were together arrested with a loaded Ak 47 riffle, a foreign-made pistol, and ammunition concealed in the vehicle that they were travelling in.

The suspects are currently in custody in Tamale after a Circuit Court in the Northern Regional capital, granted a remand application for further investigation.

Regional Crime Officer, Superintendent Baba Ananga, said the Police are yet to establish the real motive of the suspects but added that based on preliminary investigation, they are looking to arrest accomplices.

He, however, wouldn’t confirm or deny whether the suspects were on a mission to target a prominent politician in the North East Region.

Meanwhile, some regional aspirants of the NPP in the region are calling on the Police to thoroughly investigate the incident.